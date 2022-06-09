The SML Steel Drum and Marimba bands brought summer-like island music to the area recently with a recent Saturday afternoon performance at EastLake Community Church.
The concert was held as a benefit for the “Grand Plan” to create an indoor Community Center facility for events and celebrations, education, entertainment, meetings, business development and visitor information in the vacant 40,000-square-foot Grand Home Furnishings building in Westlake.
“Several thousand dollars from ticket purchases, donations and pledges at the show will go toward the ‘Grand Plan’ effort,” said SML Center Inc. president Vicki Gardner. “With the availability of the Grand property, we finally have a practical route to creating a long-needed SML Community Center. But we need to act now, before that opportunity passes us by.”
