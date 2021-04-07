With COVID-19 vaccines being distributed across the state of Virginia, Bedford County has been doing its part to help vaccinate the whole county, which included a mass vaccination clinic event Thursday at Eastlake Community Church (ECC).
It was an appointment only clinic. Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller said they have teamed up with churches that can hold “massive” amounts of people.
“Our county is so large that we have to do that to be able to help people,” Miller said.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.