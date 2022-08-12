Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments, which includes more local residents.
“I’m proud to appoint these dedicated individuals,” said Youngkin. “Their work will move our commonwealth into the future and help create a best-in-class government.”
Local board appointments include:
• Amanda Cox of Franklin County, external affairs manager, Appalachian Power Company, selected to Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (Commerce and Trade)
• Benjamin Allison of Forest, chief executive officer, American Association of Christian Counselors, to Board of Counseling (Health and Human Resources)
• The Honorable Stephanie M. Ayers of Goodview, judge, 24th Judicial District, Bedford and Lynchburg J&DR Courts, to Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention (Public Safety and Homeland Security)
• Heather Sellers of Bedford County, director, Bedford Victim/Witness Assistance Program, to Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Program Professional Standards Committee (Public Safety and Homeland Security)
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.