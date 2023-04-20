Smith Mountain Lake Association announces 2023 signature event, A Day at the Lake

The Smith Mountain Lake Association will present its signature event - A Day at the Lake - on June 10, 2023, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at Crazy Horse Marina. The event is free, interactive, fun-filled and dedicated to protecting the water of Smith Mountain Lake and promoting safe recreation.
The day’s activities are on land and in water, and will have something for everyone who enjoys SML.
- Tour a fire boat, meet the dive team, attend a boat docking clinic
- Visit a buffer garden display and fish habitat demonstration area
- Learn to monitor SML Water Quality on the Ferrum College science vessel
- Prove your skill at the Life Jacket Challenge
- Let your kids have fun looking at bugs through a hand-lens or microscope
- Join the Lakeside Scavenger Hunt
- Stop by the EcoKids Activity Tent for a fun and interactive kid zone
- Get ideas and recommendations for dealing with pesky geese and invasive weeds
- Win a chance at a raffle, take home a prize and get free stuff
- Treat yourself to a free vessel safety check if you boat, jet ski or paddle to Crazy Horse
This is an opportunity to see what Smith Mountain Lake Association’s Lake Quality and Water Safety Councils are doing to keep Smith Mountain Lake clean and safe. Attendees can engage with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), Bedford and Franklin County Sheriff Departments, SML Fire & Rescue, SML Sail and Power Squadron (ABC-SML), Sea-Tow, and more. Food trucks will be there too!
Smith Mountain Lake is the most visited lake in Virginia and is ideal for fishing, swimming, boating, tow sports, kayaking, paddle boarding and more. Protecting the water of Smith Mountain Lake and promoting safe recreation is Smith Mountain Lake Association’s mission. “It’s our responsibility to ensure the lake is safely enjoyed today and protected for the future,” said Smith Mountain Lake Association President Bill Butterfield. “We are thankful for our many volunteers and individual, family, and business partner members who help us keep Smith Mountain Lake clean and safe. A Day at the Lake is for the benefit of the entire community.”
For more information, about A Day at the Lake events and activities, visit smlassocation.org.
