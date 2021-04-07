The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce recently announced it is organizing the first SML Restaurant Week, which will take place April 19-May 1.
Throughout the week, diners may visit participating restaurants offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert specials at four different price points: $5, $10, $20 and $30.
“The Chamber is excited to bring the first Restaurant Week to the greater Smith Mountain Lake community,” said Erin Stanley, SMLRCC member relations and events director. “These are popular events in other markets such as Roanoke, Blacksburg and Richmond, and we’re confident residents and visitors will enjoy exploring the diverse restaurant scene at the lake.”
The specials will be available for dine-in and carry out and, after completing their meal at a participating restaurant, diners will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win one of 15 gift certificates to area eateries worth $25 each, Stanley said.
“This allows a few of our area restaurants who aren’t yet open for the season the opportunity to participate, and it encourages diners to try a number of establishments throughout the week,” Stanley said.
The chamber will promote the event online at SMLRestaurantWeek.com and through a variety of traditional and social media outlets. In addition, a promotional video was created by Next Generation Designs.
Stanley said the number of restaurants participating has already topped 25. Confirmed participants include: Bojangles – Westlake, Buddy’s BBQ, Cancun Mexican Restaurant, Clam Diggers Seafood, Diamond Hill General Store, El Rio - Rocky Mount, El Rio – Westlake, FarmBurguesa, Franklin County Distilleries, Homestead Creamery, Kupkakery Bakery, Lake Mart & Deli, Magnum Point Marina, Mango’s Bar & Grill, Napoli Cowboy, Nauti Mo’s, Old Oak Café, Portside Grill & Bar, SML Coffee House, Subway – Westlake, Teriyaki House, The Blackwater Cafe, The Copper Kettle, The Whole Bean Coffee House and Vinny’s Italian Grill.
Find a link to participating restaurants and more details at SMLRestaurantWeek.com.
