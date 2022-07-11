The Agape Center is an outreach ministry in southwest Virginia with the goal of “attending to the felt needs of man while addressing man’s spiritual needs in a manner that gives God the glory.” This organization provides clients with assistance including personal mentoring, food support, and furniture, clothing and household resources.
For more than 16 years, the Agape Center of Moneta has grown from a single location in Moneta to additional locations in Lynchburg, Roanoke/Vinton, and New River Valley. During this growth period, Sue Lipscomb has been at the helm. As Agape added each satellite, Lipscomb has continued as director of the Moneta location as well as overseeing each new location. The time had arrived for Lipscomb to be executive director of all locations with the appointment of Susan English as director of the Moneta site.
The Agape Center stated that English brings a servant’s heart and a wide range of experience to the organization:
• CPA for a large accounting firm.
• Executive director of a medical/surgical practice.
• CFO of a business providing specialty capital equipment to the power industry.
• Treasurer for a startup nonprofit providing shelter and training for women newly released from prison.
• Active participant in Kairos Prison Ministry International.
English and her husband, Greg, moved from Texas to Moneta more than five years ago to be closer to grandchildren in Richmond. They have four adult children and four grandchildren.
The Agape Center stated that Lipscomb is excited about being able to focus on Agape as a whole.
When Lipscomb was asked about her new role, she said, “It is difficult knowing that I will see the Moneta volunteers and clients less often, but I am looking forward to my new position and focusing on serving even more clients in Southwest Virginia Region. I am fully confident that the Moneta location is in excellent hands with Susan.”
When Susan was asked about what she is most excited about in her new position, she said, “Agape plays a vital role in showing God’s love by meeting the physical needs of its clients. And Agape’s “Getting Ahead” program teaches new principles and skills to improve their lives. But what is most important to me is the opportunity God gives us to help clients move into a more intimate and authentic relationship with God.”
