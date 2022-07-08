During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, June 27, Director of Community Development Jordan Mitchell came before board of supervisors on behalf of George and Michelle Aznavorian, who are requesting that a special-use permit be granted to erect a car wash in Moneta.
The request includes the construction of a 2,679-square-foot car wash with an additional 2,362 square feet for future expansion. The desired site in Moneta is proposed to have entrances onto Moneta Road and Rucker Road. Mitchell discussed the first two phases of this project and mentioned that it will have no fiscal impact.
Previously the Planning Commission held a public hearing for a special-use permit application June 7. During that meeting, two citizens spoke in favor of the application, citing there was a dire need for a good quality car wash in the Bedford County/Smith Mountain Lake area.
The Planning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of a special-use permit to the board of supervisors without any conditions to be voted on during the latest board of supervisors meeting, and the board unanimously voted for the special-use permit for the car wash.
