Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash Sunday, Oct. 9, in Bedford County that resulted in a fatality.
The crash occurred at 2 a.m. Oct. 9 on Route 122, just north of Forbes Mill Road in Bedford County.
A 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on Route 122 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting the driver.
Laura Elizabeth English, 30, of Bedford, drove the Toyota. English was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was transported to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
