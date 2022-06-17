(Editor’s note: Emma Duncan, a junior at Franklin County High School, is the editor of the school’s newspaper, The Eagle. Senior Emily Southern is a staff writer.)
At Franklin County High School, the Made In America class recently raised over $1,700 for the American Cancer Society through planning, dedication, and a little help from the community. This creative operation, a small business called Festive Feeders, was mostly student-led; however, this didn’t stop them from making a massive impact.
By Friday, May 13, the Made In America class had collected a total of $1,721 from donations and sales of outdoor bird treats. Just a few days later, on Monday, May 16, two representatives from the Discovery Shop in Moneta, an arm of the American Cancer Society, came to FCHS for a check presentation.
“The money will be used for research and support programs for cancer patients,” Co-manager Barbara Cobaugh said. “We have no paid staff, (so the society gets all the money).”
Made In America is a newer class through the Eagle Tech program that combines 11th grade English with Intro to Entrepreneurship in a project-based learning environment. Last year, when the class began, students created their own business plans, but this year a change needed to be made.
“Teachers Lee Frye and (myself) found that (entrepreneurship students were) struggling with business startup activities because they had no business experience! (We) decided to remedy that by having the class launch and run their own business … to gain experience that would help them plan more realistically,” explained Shannon Brooks, co-teacher for the class. “In November 2021, Festive Feeders was born.”
Additionally, this year’s Made In America class differed from the previous year because those students’ personal businesses were only hypothetical, while Festive Feeders became more than just a grade — it was a reality.
The premise of Festive Feeders was to create outdoor bird treats in various shapes to be sold as gifts. Every design, production and marketing element, as well as several trial and error recipe phases, took place during 90-minute class periods, all while these students were also being taught English and other entrepreneurship skills. The teachers, of course, guided these other activities, but everything Festive Feeders related was led by a student board of directors.
