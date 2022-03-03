The following are offered by the Franklin County Public Library.
Booker T. Washington papers now online
In partnership with the University of Virginia Press, Rotunda Imprint, the Franklin County Public Library (FCPL) is now able to provide the public with access to The Booker T. Washington Papers Digital Edition. This searchable archive is based on the 14-volume print series of Washington’s speeches, correspondence, and autobiographical writings. Access to the archive is through in-library use. Visitors to the FCPL’s Rocky Mount location are also invited to browse its permanent collection of nearly 400 books on the life and times of Washington as well as historical, social, civil rights and cultural topics up to present day.
SML Woodturners donate $882
In what has become an annual tradition, the Smith Mountain Lake Woodturners donated the proceeds from their 2021 holiday sale to the Friends of the Franklin County Public Library. This year’s sale raised $882 for library programs for children and adults.
Free notary services
The Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount has a notary public on staff, Monday to Friday. Services are by appointment only. Please call 483-3098, option 1, to schedule an appointment and find out what is required for identification and documentation.
‘Bicentennial Reflections’ on sale
The Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount is selling “Bicentennial Reflections,” a chronicle of Franklin County from 1786-1986. Published by the Franklin County Bicentennial Commission, the 90-page booklet explores Franklin County’s history, economy and culture. Booklets are $2.50 per copy and may be purchased during the FCPL’s monthly book sales. Proceeds will fund genealogy and history programs hosted by the FCPL Genealogy Friends. Upcoming book sales: Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; March 10, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; March 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; March 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
March Programs & Events at Westlake library
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide: Free tax preparation assistance with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. By appointment at the Westlake branch of the Franklin County Public Library until April 13. Taxpayers must first pick up an information packet at the Westlake branch, then call Tax-Aide at 540-627-6747 to schedule an appointment.
Leprechaun Gnome Craft: March 15, 6-6:30 p.m., for ages 6-12. Make a fabric leprechaun gnome. Space is limited. Registration is required by March 10 by calling 483-3098, option 2. Free. Franklin County Public Library-Westlake, 84 Westlake Rd, No. 109, Hardy.
DMV Connect: March 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch). Can’t make it to the local DMV office? Then use DMV’s mobile unit when it visits the Westlake branch of the Franklin County Public Library. Check available services and appointment policies at dmvnow.com.
Story Time: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., for ages 0-5. Free. Franklin County Public Library-Westlake.
