Each May — National Historic Preservation Month — Preservation Virginia releases a list of historic places across the commonwealth that face imminent or sustained threats to encourage individuals, organizations and local and state government to advocate for and find solutions for their preservation.
Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places for 2022 includes the Ivy Cliff Slave Dwelling in Bedford County.
“Extant dwellings of enslaved people are rare,” Preservation Virginia stated. “Time, weather, and deferred maintenance make these structures especially vulnerable. The owners of many of these buildings, such as at Ivy Cliff, need resources and support to preserve these important structures.”
“This year’s list reflects the resilience of the commonwealth’s many historic places that have persisted for generations in support of their communities,” said Preservation Virginia CEO Elizabeth S. Kostelny. “The dedication of organizations, local governments, and individuals currently working to preserve these places reflects the very nature of the historic preservation movement — the ability to adapt to challenges and retain relevance in an ever-changing world.”
The Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places program has a track record of success. This past year, previously listed sites including Rassawek, historic capital of the Monacan Indian Nation; River Farm, headquarters of the American Horticultural Society; and the Warm Springs Bathhouses, the oldest spa site in the United States, were saved from insensitive development and neglect.
Since the program began, more than 50 percent of sites listed have been saved, 10 percent were lost, and the remaining 40 percent are still being monitored.
Threats to historic sites in Virginia persist. Partnerships are needed on local, state and federal levels to find adaptive, collaborative solutions for preserving places for the benefit of Virginia communities.
Preservation Virginia is a private, nonprofit organization seeking to inspire and engage the public in fostering, supporting and sustaining Virginia’s historic places through leadership in advocacy, education, revitalization and stewardship.
For more information on the Ivy Cliff Slave Dwelling location, contact Sophie Taylor by phone at 440-796-6825 or email at ivycliffpreservation@gmail.com.
