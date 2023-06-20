Out on the Town: Vinny’s Restaurant

There’s something about Italian food that’s truly special. From pizzas, big bowls of pasta, wonderful wines and delicious desserts, it’s a cuisine that offers comfort in its tastes and joy to the company it brings together.
During my recent visit to Vinny’s Italian Grille and Pizzeria in Moneta, my expectations for what makes an Italian meal great were met from beginning to end. The food, service and atmosphere, and the company with whom I enjoyed it – Alexander Machado, owner of the Moneta franchise of Vinny’s Italian Grille and Pizzeria – made it an experience to remember.
While my meal was being prepared, I enjoyed a glass of red wine – a Chianti Fonte Dei Borghi from Tuscany that was balanced and pleasant with light tannins – and listened to Alex share his story of how his passion for preparing and serving food to others became his purpose in life.
In short time, our appetizer was served. Sliced red tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella and basil and drizzled with an olive oil and balsamic glaze. It was refreshing with a zesty taste coming from the combination of flavors that brought it together so nicely.
The story of how Alex became owner of his restaurant was as savoring as the food before me. Originally from El Salvador, he migrated to the US and to Fredericksburg at the age of eight to live with his cousin, who was in the restaurant business. Alex taught himself how to speak English by watching movies. During his initial years of working in the restaurant business, he recalled telling coworkers that one day he would own a restaurant. Today, he owns two: a Vinny’s in Moneta, and another in Lynchburg.
For our main course, our server brought out not one, but two entrées. One was Chicken Piccata – tender chicken breast sauteed to perfection and accompanied with artichoke hearts, capers and fresh tomatoes in a lemon butter wine sauce and served over a bed of angel hair pasta. The second was Vodka Rigatoni with grilled chicken with rigatoni pasta and a creamy vodka sauce with basil. Choosing one over the other wasn’t necessary; both were delectable.
Alex continued sharing his story as we dined, reflecting on how far he has come. He hasn’t forgotten the difficult path his past took him on, but he chooses to focus on what he has gained and is grateful for having today, including a wife, three children and a fourth on the way, and two successful restaurants that support his family, and others who work with him.
When time came for dessert, I expected nothing less than what was in store: Cannoli made from a brittle pastry filled with sweetened ricotta cheese, bits of chocolate, then dipped in milk chocolate and dusted with powdered sugar. A perfect ending to an Italian meal that was as good as the last, and every reason to look forward to the next.
At Vinny’s Italian Grille and Pizzeria, there’s something for everyone. For pizza, my favorites include the spinach pizza, a Tuscan white pizza tradition of mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and spinach on a handmade pizza pie; Greek pizza with fresh spinach, black olives, red onions, spicy salami, feta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese drizzled with garlic olive oil; and Margherita pizza, a classic made with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and extra-virgin olive oil. Other specialties include scrumptious strombolis, calzones, lasagna, salads, subs, wraps, soups and baked spaghetti. For the bambinos in the family, selections range from “Pasgetti”, mac and cheese, smiley face pizza, cheese ravioli, lasagna to chicken fingers, hamburgers and fries on the side. No matter what you choose, Vinny’s is a place that makes me proud to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
Vinny’s Italian Grille and Pizzeria is located at 16547 Moneta Road. Hours are Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, call 540.297.0000 or visit vinnysitaliangrill.com.
