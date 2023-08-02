Pack the Bus School Supply Drive set for August 4th

Bedford County Public Schools, in collaboration with Bedford County Department of Social Services and Bedford Walmart are gathering school supplies for students in need for the upcoming school year during a “Pack the Bus” event being held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Bedford Walmart from noon – 6 p.m.
Community members and partners are invited to participate in collecting school supply donations, as well. Students being prepared for the start of a school year enhances the school experience, which is a primary focus of BCPS and without our community and partners this would not be possible.
A list of school supplies in need includes: glue sticks, glue, 3-subject notebooks, 5-subject notebooks, notebook paper, graph paper, markers, colored pencils, earbuds, tissues, scissors, paper towels, pencil pouches, playdough, 1-inch binders, 2-inch binders, 3-inch binders, gallon bags, sandwich bags, composition notebooks, highlighters, index cards (3x5), Expo markers, vinyl folders, baby wipes, 3x3 Post-It notes, Clorox wipes and 2-pocket folders (with and without prongs).
There are many different ways that an organization can support BCPS and students. A donation box can be placed at your organization or company, a monetary donation could be made or come out to help on the big day. Also, if you know of a family in need, they can pick up a form from Bedford County Department of Social Services or call them for assistance at 540.586.1045.
