The Blue Ridge Potters Guild 23rd Annual Show and Sale will be at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke on Oct. 22-23.
The show is free and open to the public. Parking also is free.
Pottery will include vases by Smith Mountain Lake resident Joanne Snyder. About 50 ceramic artists will display and sell their unique works.
This is one of the largest indoor all-pottery show and sales in the southeast and features one-of-a-kind functional and decorative works of art.
Demonstrations of pottery techniques such as hand-thrown, hand-built and sculpted clay art will be held throughout the day on that Saturday and Sunday.
Visit the gallery where participating potters will be displaying their finest work to be judged. See what you like, and then visit the potters’ booths.
Door prizes of member’s pottery will be awarded throughout that weekend.
Show times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
Patrick Henry High School is located at 2102 Grandin Road, SW, Roanoke.
The Blue Ridge Potters Guild, founded in 1996, is a nonprofit organization for potters located throughout Southwest Virginia and beyond. Based in Roanoke, the Blue Ridge Potters Guild’s mission is to promote community awareness, understanding and appreciation of pottery. The guild encourages artistic and professional growth among its members and promotes the craft of pottery to the public through programs, shows and exhibits.
To learn more about the Blue Ridge Potters Guild, visit blueridgepotters.com.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.