On Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m., author and historian Alex Kershaw will return to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford to share his latest work, the instant New York Times bestseller “Against All Odds: A True Story of Ultimate Courage and Survival in World War II.”
The national bestselling author of “The Bedford Boys,” “The First Wave” and The Liberator (now the basis for a Netflix miniseries) tells the untold story of four of the most decorated soldiers of World War II — all Medal of Honor recipients — from the beaches of French Morocco to Hitler’s own mountaintop fortress.
As the Allies raced to defeat Hitler, four men, all in the same unit, earned medal after medal for battlefield heroism.
Maurice “Footsie” Britt, a former professional football player, became the very first American to receive every award for valor in a single war.
