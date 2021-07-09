(Editor’s note: The following article appears in the latest Lake Life magazine, which is available for free on magazine racks in the Smith Mountain Lake area.)
When Mary Lou Gibson first started working for Carl’s Place on June 3, 1972, she had no idea this is where she would work for the next half-century. She was asked to help out one day by the store owner and her cousin Mabel Dalton when she was 20 years old. She also lived five minutes from the restaurant, which played a part in her agreeing to help. Still, she didn’t envision staying long.
“I just figured that I would be there for a couple of months just helping her out,” Gibson said with a slight laugh.
When she first started working, Gibson recalls making $1.25 an hour and the hot dogs they served were around 99 cents.
Anybody who eats at Carl’s Place today will experience first-hand how busy they are taking and cooking orders. Some will find it hard to just find a seat to sit and enjoy their meals.
Back then, the only place one could sit down was the bar, as there were no dining tables or booths at the family restaurant. Gibson recalls only a few people coming in every day, and she did both waitressing and cooking. She didn’t have to move much as the grill was right by the bar, so she stayed stationary mostly when working at first.
That changed when a fire occurred sometime during the 80s and put Carl’s Place out of business for almost three months, according to Gibson. During the renovations and remodeling, the owners decided to have dining booths since the restaurant was starting to grow more popular within the area.
Not long after that, Gibson said management needed someone to run the register because of the increase in customers, and she accepted. The restaurant today has around six to seven people who can run the registers since the store hours expanded to closing at 9 p.m. They also have two chefs who do all the cooking.
Although cooking isn’t her main responsibility anymore and hasn’t been for the past 25 years, Gibson still helps prep the breakfast food when she comes in on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 4:30 a.m. She helps gets the biscuits made, makes the gravy, cooks the bacon and sausage, and does other stuff within the first hour before they open at 6 a.m.
Having worked at Carl’s Place for a half-century, Gibson said she constantly looks at the memories from 1972 to now. From seeing just a few people a day when she first started, to now seeing the place completely full of familiar and new faces all year long, Gibson sometimes can’t believe it herself how much the restaurant has evolved during her time there.
She added that it was family that started her journey there and it was the family atmosphere that made her stay for about 50 years. She said it’s been an unreal experience.
“It has changed so much,” Gibson said. “I just never imagined it getting this busy.”
