The Friends of the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library are holding a book sale Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friends members can attend an early-bird sale on Friday, May 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Items at the sale range from used and new hardcover and paperback books, DVDs, puzzles, music CDs, audiobooks and other media. Exclusive to this sale are a selection of matted, ready-to-frame photographs and prints donated to the Friends by the SML Photo Club and two gently used Kindle eBook readers.
Books for sale include fiction and nonfiction. There will be items for all ages, children through adults. For easy browsing, popular and best-selling authors will be sorted by name and books will be grouped by genre such as mysteries, history, travel and cooking. The photographs and prints are available in multiple sizes and show a variety of subjects. There are nature scenes, wildlife, waterfalls and even some vintage vehicles.
Prices range from 25 cents to several dollars for most books. Unique or rare books or media will be priced higher, including the matted photographs and the Kindle eBook readers. The Friends can accept cash or check only.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.