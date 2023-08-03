Bedford County: Short-term rental rules cause spark debate for Board of Supervisors

On the agenda for the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting in August is a controversial decision on a short-term rental ordinance update.
Although chairperson Edgar Tuck noted that anyone speaking on that subject at the July meeting would not be able to speak again on the night of the vote, one resident took to the microphone.
Jason Thompson, who lives in a lakefront home, implored the board to consider quality of life issues when making its decision next month.
Acknowledging that some folks involved with vacation rentals are following the rules, many more are not. Thompson explained that renting a three-bedroom home under the septic system rule would allow for a maximum of six people to stay there. Yet the three-bedroom home next door to his house recently had 27 renters there at one time.
Pointing at the board members he asked, “would you want to have your kids and family [at your house] on the weekend and this happens?”
Thompson said this doesn’t just happen for a few weeks in the summer but throughout the spring, summer and most of the fall. “Would you want to tolerate vulgar language,” he asked, “and excessive drinking?”
Last week he said the renters next door crossed over onto his property to fish. “Like they owned it,” Thompson said, “absolutely no consideration.”
Then putting personal issues aside, he raised the concern about the overuse on septic tanks. Here’s an opportunity for you guys to follow the septic permit rules, Thompson said, three bedrooms, six people that’s the rule. It’s simple, its already established and as representatives of Bedford County you need to do your part in the prevention of the environmental issues and health issues. Septic tank overflow is going to eventually be making it down to the water where I’m sure your kids and family swim.
Finally, he raised the recent problem experienced on the other side of the lake this summer when an algae bloom blamed on run-off from the heavy rains prompted a swim advisory that lasted through the July 4th holiday. “If you follow the rule it’s going to limit the number of people and help prevent a problem like Franklin County had to deal with, the algae bloom. But if you don’t establish the prevention upfront it’s going to be a whole lot harder and more expensive to do it on the back side.
As is standard and noted by Tuck, the board does not answer or respond in any way to comments made by the public.
The ordinance regarding short-term rentals is scheduled for public discussion and vote at the boards August 14 meeting.
