There’s a new store where Smith Mountain Lake residents and tourists can purchase a wide selection of CBD products.
That business is True Awakeningz, located at 130 Scruggs Road. It was split from True Organics, in which True Awakeningz, which has been in business for three months now, is in the front of the store, and True Organic Spa is located in the back. The owner of both businesses, Jenniferalise Patterson, will oversee True Awakeningz and has given management over to William Eanes to run the spa.
When one walks into True Awakeningz for the first time, they will notice a relaxing atmosphere filled with merchandise and products that will give the customers a hippie-like experience for kids and adults.
“We want to appeal to both generations,” Patterson said.
She said the kids will walk in with their parents and be amazed by the different color gemstones, crystals, shirts and other products. The older generation will come in and be reminded of their youth and will talk with Patterson about their past experiences, which she loves to engage in.
The first experience one usually gets when they walk in is that of amazement. The store is packed with merchandise, products and more. Anybody would be hard pressed to find one single space in the store that isn’t being used.
“They will usually walk in and say ‘wow’ when they first see everything,” Patterson said.
Besides crystals, gemstones and tie-dye shirts, there are more products True Awakeningz offers. The store also carries bandanas, dream pillows, keychains, fragrance sachets, lots of organic herbal tea choices, chakra bowls, scented candles, books, book bags, selenite wands and more.
True Awakeningz’ main seller is its CBD products, which Patterson said she is a big advocate for.
“CBD is basically cannabis where the THC has been extracted,” she said. “So you may have the benefits that marijuana can give but won’t give you the paranoia or psychoactive attributes.”
CBD is used for anxiety, pain, nausea and other conditions, and at True Awakeningz, it can be found in all kinds of products.
Patterson said they carry lots of different types of CBD oils, CBD face and skin care products, CBD tea products, CBD candies, CBD sodas and more. They also have dog treats that have CBD in them. CBD has been marketed as a way to help with dogs with arthritis and anxiety. It’s one of many CBD products that True Awakeningz offers.
“We’re extensive; we only sell full-spectrum and Delta-8 CBD products,” Patterson said.
CBD products can only be sold to those who are 21 years of age or older, and the business is required to have a CBD license from the Virginia Department of Agriculture.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.