When he took over a depleted Staunton River High School football program, head coach Shaun Leonard knew the road back to becoming a contender in the Blue Ridge District was going to be tough and that was the case, compiling a 1-15 record in his first two seasons.
This season, the Golden Eagles, who were hampered by quarantining for COVID-19 multiple times through the season, won multiple games in a season for the first time since 2017 finishing at 4-6. Staunton River started the year 4-2 but lost the last four games of the season as they faced the gauntlet of their schedule in a span of 10 days due to squeezing games in because of scheduling conflicts relating to COVID-19.
The Golden Eagles also were one the youngest teams in the Blue Ridge, starting multiple freshman and sophomores on both sides of the ball.
All this resulted in Leonard being named the 2021 Blue Ridge District Coach of the Year.
“It’s a huge honor for our program. It’s more about our kids and our coaching staff than me in my opinion,” Leonard said.
