A mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, known as the Moving Wall, recently made its way to Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake. Presented by the Smith Mountain Lake American Legion Post 62, the Moving Wall is a project that local veterans have been working to bring to the area for quite some time.
The Moving Wall (themovingwall.org) is a nonprofit organization based in Michigan that has traveled all 50 states and beyond over the last 38 years, paying tribute to those who sacrificed all and gave their lives for their country in Vietnam. Over 58,000 names are on the Moving Wall.
A half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., the Moving Wall was conceived by John Devitt after attending the 1982 Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedication in the nation’s capital. Devitt, along with other Vietnam veteran volunteers including Norris Shears and Gerry Haver, among others, constructed the Moving Wall and displayed it for the first time in Texas in the fall of 1984.
The Moving Wall now travels the country during the spring, summer and fall months, honoring the veterans of the Vietnam War and its tragic casualties.
