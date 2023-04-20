The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has released that on Monday, April 17, 2023, investigators presented two child pornography/assault cases to the Circuit Court Grand Jury. After the presentation of evidence, the Grand Jury elected to indict two individuals for crimes against children.
Timothy Alan Heidorn, 28, of Bassett, was previously charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of filming child pornography, and four counts of possession of child pornography. Heidorn was arrested on these charges in December 2022 and has been held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail since that time. The Grand Jury direct indicted Heidorn with the following 20 charges:
- One count of aggravated sexual battery; Victim < 13y
- Two counts of Rape; Victim < 13y
- Two counts of Animate Object Sexual Penetration; Victim < 13y
- Six counts of Sodomy; Victim < 13y
- Nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography
Michael Richard Hurd, 56, of Moneta, was direct indicted on eleven (11) counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He was arrested on April 19th and is currently being held on a $100,000 secured bond.
Court dates for Heidorn and Hurd will be set through the Franklin County Circuit Court. No additional information is available at this time.
