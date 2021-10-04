The SML Charity Home Tour (SMLCHT) is taking measures to “ensure a safe and responsible tour for all our guests and volunteers” at its 30th anniversary event Oct. 8-10.
SMLCHT stated that its board continuously reviews the latest COVID guidelines published by the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health to ensure the tour is managed safely and maintains a “great experience for our guests.”
This year, guests will tour each home in small groups. Guests will be greeted by a tour guide, who will walk them through the home, pointing out many “unique and wonderful design elements” found in each home. Sanitizer will be available in multiple locations.
“For your safety and the safety of others, all guests will need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, inside the homes,” SMLCHT stated. “Please bring a mask. If you forget your mask, we will have some available at each home. For our guest’s safety, all volunteers inside a home are also required to wear masks while guiding you through the homes.”
Two homes will include SMLCHT-provided guest transportation. When arriving by boat to the Pannell home, guests will be driven from the dock to the home. At the Waro home, when arriving by car, guests will be driven from the parking area to the home. Consistent with state and federal transportation guidelines, guests are required to wear a mask in all SMLCHT vehicles.
“As a reminder, we ask that anyone experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms refrain from attending the Tour, even if you have been vaccinated,” SMLCHT stated.
As in past years, guests will tour eight homes at Smith Mountain Lake.
“The reclaimed and reused items in many of the homes are unique and beautiful,” SMLCHT stated. “We even have a log cabin. You will have to count the bears in that home. There is a heart in the middle of a stone fireplace at another home. See if you can find it. Guess which homeowner has been attending the Tour for seven years collecting ideas before building their dream home. The kitchens, the firepits, the gardens. We have it all! You may even meet a sponsor or two. It will be a unique and fun way to learn about our lake community and support our local charities.”
Visit www.smlcharityhometour.com to learn more about the homes, the charities, the business sponsors or to volunteer for tour weekend. Tickets are available online or at one of the ticket outlets.
“Please help us in making our 30th anniversary a great experience for all in our community,” SMLCHT stated.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.