The Virginia Department of Education on Friday announced $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty and visitors in 489 schools in 102 school divisions, including Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties.
The grants will pay for video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, school bus interior cameras, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios, security vestibules and other security upgrades.
“This year, we have doubled the amount of assistance available to help Virginia school divisions protect our students and the educators, administrators and staff dedicated to preparing them for success,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “We remain focused on supporting students and their families in navigating the pandemic and preparing for in-person learning to resume, which includes ensuring that our schools have all the necessary technology, equipment and systems to keep everyone safe and to respond to emergencies.”
The 2019 Appropriation Act approved by General Assembly doubled the total annual appropriation for the grant program — effective this year — from $6 million, to $12 million. The 2019 General Assembly also approved the governor’s proposal to increase the maximum award per school division — effective last year — from $100,000 to $250,000.
“Virginia is a national leader in school security and the grants announced today support our proactive approach to creating and maintaining safe learning environments,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said Friday. “In many cases, the equipment and systems divisions will purchase with these funds address vulnerabilities identified through the Commonwealth’s pioneering school security audit program.”
The criteria for making the awards — developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services — give priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades. The program expanded this year to include funding for security equipment for school buses.
Area divisions awarded grants are as follows:
• Bedford County — $97,280 for Bedford Elementary, Bedford Primary, Big Island Elementary, Goodview Elementary, Jefferson Forest High, Liberty High, Montvale Elementary, Otter River Elementary, Staunton River High, Staunton River Middle and Stewartsville Elementary schools.
• Franklin County — $150,302 for Benjamin Franklin Middle, Ferrum Elementary and Henry Elementary schools.
• Pittsylvania County — $250,000 for Dan River High and Southside Elementary schools.
A local match of 25 percent is required of most divisions. Three school divisions with composite indices of local-ability-to-pay of less than 0.2 — Buena Vista, Lee County and Scott County — are exempt from the local-match requirement.
The School Security Equipment Grants program was established by the 2013 General Assembly in the aftermath of the Dec. 14, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.
