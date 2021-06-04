Bank of Botetourt Board of Directors voted to elect Tommy L. Moore to serve as its new chairman. Moore has been on the board since 1982 and currently serves as the Circuit Court Clerk for Botetourt County.
Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates 12 retail offices in Virginia, including a location at Smith Mountain Lake.
Moore served four years active duty as a JAG Officer in the United States Marine Corps and 32 years in the Marine Corps Reserve. He is an alumnus of Hampden Sydney College (1972) and the University of Virginia School of Law (1975). Following active duty, he practiced law in beautiful Botetourt from 1979-1991.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.