Numerous Franklin County High School students and one from Staunton River High School who attend the Roanoke Valley Governor’s School won awards at the Western Virginia Regional Science Fair recently.
The following Franklin County High School students placed at the event:
• Cynthia Lin — first place in Microbiology (The Effect of Trametes veriscolor Infused Bandages on Staphylococcus epidermidis) and Grand Award winner for that project.
• Madison Brown — first placein Cellular and Molecular Biology (Using CRISPR-Cas9 to Edit Human Breast Cancer Fibroblasts in Cell Culture)
• Paulo Carey and Parker Chapman — first place in Environmental Engineering (Alternatives for Corn Based Biofuel)
• Shane Cockram and Liam May — first place in System Software (Time Management Assistance Program)
• Ryan Mollin — second place in Plant Sciences (The Effect of an Invasive Species-Derived Herbicide on Other Inhibitory, Non-Native Flora) and Ricoh Sustainable Development Award
• Alex Kurtz and Eliza Quesenberry — second place in System Software (Transferring Text to Auditory Language for the Visually Impaired)
• Brayden Whitlow — third place in System Software (Utilizing Python and Machine Learning to Analyze the Validity of News Articles)
For Staunton River High School, Zane Ellis shared first place in Microbiology for “The Effect of Clove Oil on the Growth of E. coli.”
First place category projects move on to the state fair, and Grand Award winners advance to the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).
Lin will advance to both the state level science fair and ISEF.
“I am so proud of all our students who participated in this event and excited for those who are advancing to the state and international levels,” said Jodie Robinson with Franklin County Public Schools. “These students faced many challenges this year. Conducting research this year was challenging due to the pandemic and limited lab time due to reduced in person attendance and inclement weather days. I am so proud of their perseverance. Our students continue to amaze us!”
