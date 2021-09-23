In the past few weeks, Franklin County has had an increase in catalytic converter thefts. The sheriff’s office is asking residents be on the lookout for anything that may look suspicious.
If anyone sees something or have information about this, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.
The following tips were provided on how to prevent catalytic converter theft:
• Park in well-lit areas.
• Park close to building entrances or the nearest road in public parking lots. This leaves your car in a location where many people can see it.
• If you have a personal garage, keep your car parked inside with the door shut.
• Add video surveillance to the area where you regularly park your car.
• Install a catalytic converter-specific security device, or have it welded to the car frame. You can also engrave your car’s VIN number to the catalytic converter.
• Adjust the security system on your car, if already installed, to activate from vibrations, such as those produced by a saw.
