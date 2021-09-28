On Friday, Sept. 10, Jean Wibbens, the judge for Bower Center for the Arts’ “Through the LENS” exhibit, spoke about the diverse array of photography that had been entered and presented awards to 10 of the 29 photographers who submitted 83 photographs that will be displayed through Sept. 25.
The following awards were presented: Four awards of merit went to: “Kingfisher” by Alan Raasch, “End of the Vine” by Teresa Woodford, “The Studio” by Emma Lassiter, and “Ilona and Hauke” by Kathryn Orth. Third place went to “Blue Door” by Karen Covey, second place to “Revenge of the Black Rhino” by Thomas Green, and best in show to Virginia Dickens for “Haines Highway Horses.”
Recognitions specifically for body of work were first presented to two artists as an impromptu addition in the 2021 Edna Curry/John Bower Exhibit. It was decided to include this as a regular part of the awards for future exhibits as it gives recognition to those artists who have developed or are developing recognizable styles, concentrated on specific subject matter for all their work or a particular series, and continued to exert cohesive works that share consistent elements.
The winners selected for Through the LENS are: third place, Michelline Hall for “Christina,” “Nina” and “Starr”; second place, Linda Black for “Tiles 1,” “Tiles 2” and “Tiles 3”; and first place, Barry Koplen for “A Day to Remember,” “What Green Can?” and “Larry!”
“See ME!” is the second in a series of biennial exhibits that Bower Center for the Arts will host that addresses social, humanitarian, political and cultural issues. The “Call for Artists” may be downloaded from www.bowercenter.org or picked up at the center. Entrants are asked to create art related to the “unseen,” who may fall into such categories as disabled, homeless, poor, elderly, children, other nationalities (i.e. Middle Eastern, Asian and Native American), or LGBTQ. The entry deadline is Nov. 13.
Bower Center is located at 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford, and gallery admission is always free. Current hours of operation are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit www.bowercenter.org to purchase concert tickets and for information regarding all the exhibits including virtual shows, future classes for youth and adults, and events.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501c(3) organization offering opportunities for the community to gather, foster creative expression, connect, learn and gain confidence through the process of making and enjoying art.
