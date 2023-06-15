Bedford County Schools: Preliminary spring Standards of Learning assessments show improvement; room to improve

During the June 8, 2023 Bedford County School Board meeting, preliminary spring 2023 Standards of Learning (SOL) assessments were presented, raising some concerns about middle school performance.
Before turning the presentation over to Dr. Shawn Trosper, director of curriculum and instruction with Bedford County Public Schools, Dr. Marc Bergin, school superintendent shared her remarks. “As we are looking at the data tonight, there are some obvious concerns in the middle school and across the board in science. However, while there is always room for improvement there is also much to celebrate.”
It was noted by Dr. Bergin that in Bedford, as in school districts across the country, educators are working to recover from the interruptions to learning still being felt by the Covid-19 pandemic.
SOL testing concluded on May 26; the numbers presented during the June 8 meeting were preliminary data. “Final scores will not be available until [a] later [date]. There will likely be changes, but we really have done our best to accurately represent student performance with the information that was provided to us,” said Dr. Trosper.
Bedford County has joined a consortium, the Comprehensive Instructional Program (CIP), which allows the district to compare its test results to 53 other demographically similar school districts.
The preliminary results did indicate that Bedford Elementary scored higher than the CIP in math, science and English. The middle schools underscored the collective in math, overscored in science and was flat in English. The high school scores were lower in science but higher in math and English.
In comparison with state benchmarks, the elementary schools scored above the standard in math and reading. In social studies and science, the results varied by school.
In his presentation, Dr. Trosper broke down the data comparing Bedford schools to the consortium, to state standards, and in year-over-year growth by grade and core curriculum subjects.
Dr. Trosper concluded, “Overall the data shows that Bedford County students faced similar struggles to divisions around the region and state. In many areas we have excelled but, in some areas, we have significant concerns. While there is room for improvement at every level, we are especially proud of our elementary and high school students, teachers and administrators. Students continue to progress and even outperform surrounding divisions. Our middle schools are simply not performing where they should be. Yet, as the CIP data [reflects], middle school students are struggling everywhere.”
A list of next steps included conducting a root cause analysis for factors that impact student scores and a focus on continuous improvement with the input of administrative leadership.
Final data from the state DOE is expected by September.
Dr. Trosper’s presentation may be found online at doe.virginia.gov/teaching-learning-assessment/student-assessment/virginia-sol-assessment-program.
