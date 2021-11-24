On November 24 at approximately 3 a.m., the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit in the Goodview area of Bedford County. The vehicle passed a Deputy in the area of 15818 Stewartsville Road (Wonder Drug) traveling at 90+ MPH. The driver of the vehicle attempted to elude the Deputy but crashed in the curves at Goodview Road and Goodview Town Road. The crash resulted in a rollover, ejecting one female occupant and partially ejecting the driver. Total of five occupants from Pennsylvania were in the vehicle. All five were transported to RMH and fortunately the injuries were not critical. Charges were obtained on the driver, Patrick Leblanc, age 25 of Thompson, Pennsylvania for reckless driving and felony eluding law enforcement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.