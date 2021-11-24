On November 24 at approximately 3 a.m., the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit in the Goodview area of Bedford County. The vehicle passed a Deputy in the area of 15818 Stewartsville Road (Wonder Drug) traveling at 90+ MPH. The driver of the vehicle attempted to elude the Deputy but crashed in the curves at Goodview Road and Goodview Town Road. The crash resulted in a rollover, ejecting one female occupant and partially ejecting the driver. Total of five occupants from Pennsylvania were in the vehicle. All five were transported to RMH and fortunately the injuries were not critical. Charges were obtained on the driver, Patrick Leblanc, age 25 of Thompson, Pennsylvania for reckless driving and felony eluding law enforcement.
High-speed chase in Goodview results in crash, passenger ejected from vehicle
Most Popular
Articles
- Goodview suspect sought in car break-ins
- Franklin Count Public Schools changes calendar; vaccine registration set
- Grammy winners on tap for two shows at the Harvester
- Bedford County Sheriff’s Office honors RSVP, 2 retiring volunteers
- Charity Home Tour distributes proceeds
- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigating claim of firearm at Franklin County High School
- High-speed chase in Goodview results in crash, passenger ejected from vehicle
- Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Franklin County
- Weed educational event finds new home in Bedford County
- Smith Mountain Lake Association inspects lake for invasive weeds
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.