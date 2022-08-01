The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford welcomed Paul E. Dillard, national commander of The American Legion, to the memorial on Wednesday, June 29.
April Cheek-Messier, president of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, was the greeter, and staff from The American Legion national headquarters and members of American Legion Post 54 in Bedford joined Dillard for the tour.
A native Texan, Dillard was elected national commander last September during the organization’s 102nd national convention in Phoenix. He first joined The American Legion in 1969 after serving in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam through four campaigns, including the Tet Offensive.
Dillard’s theme as national commander is “No Veteran Left Behind.” Visit www.legion.org/commander/bio to read more about Dillard.
Chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization, the Legion focuses on service to veterans, service members, and communities. Today, membership stands at 2 million in more than 13,000 posts worldwide. The posts are organized into 55 departments: one each for the 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, France, Mexico and the Philippines.
Over the years, the Legion has influenced social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans, and produced many programs for children and youth. Learn more at www.legion.org.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.