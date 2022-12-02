Southside Electric Cooperative, which covers parts of the Smith Mountain Lake area, is a “member-first organization that works with a safety-first mindset.” This was the clear message conveyed by Board Chair Dr. Frank Bacon and newly appointed President & CEO Jason Loehr in the 85th Annual Meeting held at Hooper Park in Crewe.
In balloting that began with proxy voting and concluded with in-person voting at the annual meeting, members reelected three incumbents to the nine-member Board of Directors: William T. White, Dr. Earl C. Currin Jr. and Charles J. Friedl. They will serve three-year terms. Election results were tallied by Survey and Ballots System, a national election management company.
In the only contested election, incumbent White collected 83.9 percent of the votes cast to retain his seat. Challenger Rodney Moon received 16.1 percent.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
