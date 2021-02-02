5th Grade Principal’s List:
Haleigh Alls, Kamryn Altice, Noah Austin, Alayna Bradley, Jackson Burnette, Levi Hawley, Ella Howard, Chase Layman, Brooklyn Lewis, Trent Martel, Aryanna Patterson, Kaylee Manning, Javelin Mommerency, Lakiyah Rhodes, Timothy “Daeson” Shelton, Zach Stone, Khenah Wenger, Rachel Wheeler, Avery Windsor and Isabella Wells.
5th Grade Honor Roll:
Ireland Dalton, Summer Fairweather, Dulce Garcia-Sanchez, Marissia Handy, Tristin Justice, Jeremy Kelly, John Lorenzani, Khloe Manning, Cayden Police and Samiyah Rhodes.
4th Grade Principal’s List:
Marshall Brush, Abigail Clay, Paul “Beau” Forvour Jr., Amor Mata-Quintero, Kate Montgomery, Philip Nguyen, Kahlan-Jane Noble and Emily Wells.
4th Grade Honor Roll:
Bella Arrington, Channing Bowman, Kaylee Bussey, Jacob Farber, Wyatt Gibson, Bracie Harris, Cody Hunt, Ava Irish, Kameron Manning, Eli Nolen-Funk, Greenleigh Pugh, Braylon Ray, Hunter Riffe and Stella Turner.
3rd Grade Principal’s List:
Braxton Bryant, Gabrielle Elmore, Elliot Flora, Elizabeth Hughes, Maison Kelly, Cole Peters, Bristol Pugh and Jaxon Walker.
3rd Grade Honor Roll:
Ashby Bradley, Colson Combs, Alexander Gardner, Emma Olguin, Makenna Katsilianos, Scarlet Kroedel, Chase McKnight, Dominic Pires, Aiden Salser, Tabitha Shirley, Tyee Sinclair, Eli Sink and Grady Whitt.
