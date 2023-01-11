STEP Inc., in partnership with the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition and Pittsylvania County Community Action, will offer rent and utility assistance to eligible Pittsylvania County residents beginning Jan. 12 while funds are available.
Eligible households can receive assistance with one month of rent, mortgage payments and utilities, metered and unmetered.
To apply, individuals needing assistance can visit the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition’s website at www.westpiedmontcontinuum.com and complete an online referral form to begin the process of eligibility.
