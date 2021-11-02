SmartAsset recently released the sixth edition of its study on the places receiving the most incoming investment, in which Bedford ranked as 6th in Virginia
The study measures local investment growth across three categories: Gross Domestic Product (GDP), new businesses launched and new building permits. The counties that scored best in these three categories were ranked highest in the study.
Bedford’s Business Growth was 25.5%, GDP Growth ($ in millions) was $147, New Building Permits (per 1,000 homes) was 3.9 and Incoming Investment Index was 53.70.
For a comparison of the top ranking counties in Virginia, New Kent ranked first with 11.7%, $34, 37.9 and 64.53, respectively. Louisa was second with 14.8%, $53, 24.9 and 58.34, while Montgomery was 1.1%, $168, 40.4 and 56.87.
