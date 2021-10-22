The Town of Rocky Mount is giving its solid waste collection services a lift.
Earlier this year, the town purchased an automated side-loader truck, which will become the primary collection vehicle for solid waste.
“Town council decided that this would be the best way to improve our solid waste collection services and reduce workers’ compensation claims because of injuries related to lifting and throwing bags and small trash cans,” said Town Manager Robert Wood.
Wood said the truck would require just one town employee, a driver, who will operate the truck’s remote arm to pick up specially designed solid waste carts and dump their contents into the truck.
“It’s safer, cleaner and more efficient than having public works employees lifting and tossing bags,” Wood said. He said that upgrading the truck would allow the town to continue to provide top-notch solid waste collection services while still keeping costs low.
Residents and businesses will be issued a new cart for their bagged solid waste. The town has created a website — solidwaste.rockymountva.org — where residents can sign up for the cart size they want. Carts come in two sizes: 95 gallons, which holds about 12 13-gallon bags of trash, and 65 gallons, which holds about six bags. Commercial carts come in the 95-gallon size only.
Customers can also use the website to request additional carts, and special services are available on a limited basis for residents who are unable to move their cart to the curb. In addition, the site contains information about the collection schedule, where to place the cart, bulk/large-item pickup and frequently asked questions.
“We’re looking forward to rolling out this service enhancement for our residents,” Wood said.
The town’s Solid Waste Policy and more information can be found at solidwaste.rockymountva.org.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.