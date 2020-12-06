A Glade Hill man was found dead shortly after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office sought public assistance in locating him, according to the sheriff’s office today.
The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play suspected at this time.
James William “Bill” Gillispie, 65, was last seen leaving his residence on foot on Thursday, Dec. 4, at about 7 p.m. in the area of Colonial Turnpike in Glade Hill. His body was found in the area nearby from where he left his residence.
The sheriff’s office sought the public’s assistance in finding him late last night, in which he was last known to be wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a Philadelphia Eagles hoodie, black leather jacket and a NASA face mask.
