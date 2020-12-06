Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.