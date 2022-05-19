The Virginia State Police is investigating a felony hit and run that occurred April 12 at 11:15 a.m. on Forest Road in Bedford County.
The crash involved a 2010-2017 black Toyota Corolla with heavy front-end damage to the bumper and the passenger side of the vehicle. The Toyota is believed to be driven by a white female, 20 to 40 years of age.
The state police is asking that anyone with information, witnesses who have knowledge, or anyone who may have seen this vehicle contact the Virginia State Police, Bedford Office, at 540-586-7905, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
