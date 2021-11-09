Bedford and Franklin County School Boards will see some new faces after a number of incumbents were defeated, some by write-in candidates.
According to unofficial election results as on Monday that will be certified Nov. 15, write-in candidate Matthew Holbrook will represent District 2 (which includes Moneta) of the Bedford County School Board after defeating incumbent and chairman Jason Johnson with 2,386 write-in votes (49.58 percent).
Candidate Dwayne Nelms will represent District 3 (which includes Huddleston) after defeating candidate Robert Ashwell. Both were write-in candidates, in which Nelms received 2,832 of the write-in votes (70 percent). Incumbent Dr. John Hicks Jr. did not run for re-election.
The Bedford County School Board had three districts up for election with one running unopposed: Marcus Hill (with 4,866 votes at 94.14 percent), who represents District 4 (Forest).
The Franklin County School Board had three districts up for election with two running unopposed: Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley (with 2,123 votes at 85.12 percent) and newcomer Dawn McCray (2,961 votes, 97.98 percent), who will represent the Boone District.
Kevin David will be the new member-at-large for the school board after receiving 14,069 votes (64.22 percent). David defeated incumbent Penny Blue, who received 7,396 votes (33.85 percent).
The Snow Creek District will be represented by newcomer Carletta Whiting, after defeating incumbent G.B. Washburn and candidate Greg Maxwell. All three were write-in candidates, in which Whiting received 607 write-in votes (39.19 percent).
