A Moneta man has reportedly been found guilty of indecent liberties and forcible sodomy with a child.
Ralph Richard Lonas Jr., 63, of Moneta was convicted by a jury last Wednesday in Bedford Circuit Court.
He was acquitted of two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child
