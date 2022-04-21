A Chesapeake, Ohio, woman who owned a lake house at Smith Mountain Lake was ordered to pay more than $4.65 million on March 31 for stealing federal funds from River Valley Child Development Services (RVCDS), a nonprofit organization located in Huntington, West Virginia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of West Virginia.
RVCDS provides programs, services and support to children and families in the region.
Ruth Marie Phillips, also known as Marie Phillips, 69, previously pleaded guilty in September 2021 to stealing approximately $4,721,731 from RVCDS between December 2013 and August 2020. Phillips worked at RVCDS from December 1986 until September 2020 and held various positions at the nonprofit organization, including director of business and finance.
