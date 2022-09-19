The Vinton Historical Society stated that its benefit yard sale on the grounds of the Vinton History Museum on Saturday, Aug. 27, was successful.
“A huge thanks goes to each of you that helped to make the Vinton History Museum yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, a big success … through your donations, volunteering to help before and during the sale, publicity, and for those that came to the sale and left with some wonderful treasures,” the Vinton Historical Society stated.
All proceeds will be used for operation and maintenance of the museum.
Available for purchase were furniture, housewares, home décor, antiques, small appliances, linens, toys, jewelry, collectibles, dishes, glassware, pictures, books, new stuff, wood/coal stove, a bouncy house, air conditioners and much more.
The Vinton History Museum is located at 210 E. Jackson Ave. For more information, email info@vintonhistorymuseum.org or call 540-342-8634.
