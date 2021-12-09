A number of brush fires occurred last week in the Smith Mountain Lake area.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7) was dispatched to the 4400 block of Johnson Mountain Road at 5:15 p.m. for report of a brush fire.
Units arrived to find a ½-acre involved in a wooded area. The fire was quickly brought under control with no danger to any residences.
Units responding were Attack 7, Brush 7A and Tanker 7.
Then on Thursday, another brush fire occurred on Johnson Mountain Road in Huddleston.
Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Company 7 and the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) were dispatched to Johnson Mountain Road, in which Brush 8, Brush 83 and Tanker 8 responded.
According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department, Company 7 was dispatched at 5:10 p.m., and due to the day being a high fire hazard, Company 8 was dispatched as well.
Units arrived on scene to find a fire in wooded area of about 1.5 acres. The fire was near the rear of a residence and was started by a controlled burn.
The fire was contained, and units worked to be sure all hot spots were extinguished so that the fire could not spread by any embers with such low humidity.
Units responding were Attack 7, Brush 7A, Fire-Rescue 7, Tanker 7, Command 7, Wagon 7, Brush 8, Brush 82, Brush 83, Tanker 8 and Medic 7-3.
This was the fifth brush fire within a week for Company 7, all of which have been started by small controlled burns.
The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department warned the public to refrain from burning when the fire danger is high.
“Only one ember is needed to start a large fire and potentially burn down homes,” the department stated.
