The Bedford County Office of Economic Development recently announced the award of $63,750 from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP).
According to Bedford County Director of Economic Development Pam Bailey, the money will be used to study 174 acres inside the New London Business and Technology Center, an industrial park located off Route 460. The large piece of land is also known as Phase 2 of the center’s development plan.
“We have a preliminary plan for Phase 2, but there is still much to learn about the land. This money from VBRSP will help us create a new master plan for this parcel and, ultimately, attract new industrial businesses to the center,” said Bailey.
