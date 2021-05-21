U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine applauded the Treasury Department’s launch of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act, which includes $15,344,241 for Bedford County, $10,885,502 for Franklin County and $11,723,057 for Pittsylvania County.
“We welcome the $7.2 billion in relief for Virginia and are pleased the Biden Administration has listened to our calls to give states, localities and tribes significant flexibility in determining how best to use these emergency funds,” said the senators. “These funds will allow the commonwealth and localities to recover from the economic harm of COVID, promote public health, invest in broadband, make up for lost revenue, and address many of the other impacts of the pandemic. We will keep working with the commonwealth and local governments to ensure Virginians receive this much-needed relief.”
The Virginia state government will receive nearly $4.3 billion from these funds. An additional amount of approximately $2.9 billion will be allocated to municipalities.
Allocations for non-entitlement local governments will soon be released and will provide an additional $633 million in relief to Virginia cities and towns. Tribal governments will receive their allocation amounts after submitting their requests for funding to the Treasury.
Eligible state, metropolitan city and county governments may now request their allocation through the Treasury Submission Portal.
