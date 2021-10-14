On Sept. 18, members of the First Settlers and Blue Ridge Regions of the Porsche Club of America visited Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta and provided monetary donations and food supplies to support local families in need.
Thirty-seven vintage Porsche vehicles gathered in the parking lot at Lake Christian Ministries. Club members presented 758 pounds of food supplies for the food pantry and donations totaling $1,900 to be used for food, financial aid and New Tomorrows services that will be directed toward helping families who are struggling with poverty.
“A big thank you to our region’s Porsche Club of America members for their very generous support of our efforts to impact poverty,” commented Jane Winters, Lake Christian Ministries’ executive director.
Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) has been providing food, clothing, household items and crisis financial aid since 1992 to needy families in the Smith Mountain Lake areas of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania Counties, supporting its vision of a poverty-free community where each individual is valued, is connected, and lives in hope. LCM also offers mentoring/partnering services, educational classes, community connections and job assistance to aid those working toward more secure lives for themselves and their families.
For additional information, contact Jane Winters, executive director, at lcmexdr@gmail.com or 540-297-3214.
