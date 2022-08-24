Flotillas from Smith Mountain Lake and the New River Valley conducted training with active duty personnel from the United States Coast Guard on Smith Mountain Lake from Thursday, L.
Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and three Coast Guard auxiliary flotillas from the Blue Ridge Division (054-08) of the Fifth District Southern Region participated in multi-boat training and individual patrols on Smith Mountain Lake over a three-day period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14. Operations were based out of Auxiliary Detachment Smith Mountain Lake (AUXDET SML). The weekend training also included formal daily in-briefs and out-briefs, as well as two evening dinners at AUXDET. The three Coast Guard Auxiliary units included flotillas from Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake and New River Valley.
“The Coast Guard performs invaluable lifesaving and law enforcement activities to protect the general public,” said Gary Sayre, a member of Coast Guard Public Affairs staff. “It is the responsibility of the Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Auxiliary to patrol the high seas and inland waterways and to promote safety, affect rescue and to enhance national security and environmental protection. All of this takes training, and that is why active duty trainers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, led by Chief Petty Officer Bill Campbell, showed up at Smith Mountain Lake for four days of training along with a Coast Guard ‘Fastboat’ for use in the evolutions.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.