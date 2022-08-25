Following an outpouring of support from the community, the annual Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS) back-to-school supply drive was deemed an overwhelming success.
Pack the Bus was held Friday, Aug. 5, at the Bedford Walmart. A BCPS school bus was parked at the store for the day, while monetary donations were spent on school supplies and then loaded onto the bus. The event occurred during Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday and was held in coordination with Bedford County’s Department of Social Services.
Approximately $10,000 was raised to purchase supplies such as pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, tissues, hand sanitizer, glue, binders and backpacks.
“We are very grateful for the generosity of our community,” Superintendent Marc Bergin said. “As a result, many of our students who live in poverty will have the school supplies they need that would have otherwise been difficult for their families to obtain, particularly as prices have soared this year.”
Monday, Aug. 15, is the first day of school in Bedford County. All supplies will be distributed evenly to those in need throughout the division’s 19 elementary, middle and high schools.
