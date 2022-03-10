On Thursday, Feb. 24, nonprofit World Help of Forest was named one of the top charities responding to the Ukrainian crisis by Charity Navigator and was highlighted in an article by The Hill. On that morning, World Help began mobilizing an urgent response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine to provide emergency essentials for displaced families.
World Help’s response stands out among other organizations because it prioritizes local partnerships. With this strategy, World Help can provide aid where needed most, based on first-hand information from partners on the ground.
World Help is working with its partners and has already sent funds to supply emergency aid for over 1,100 displaced Ukrainians. However, the need is still far greater.
Director of International Partnerships, Kraig Cole, said, “Our hearts are breaking for the people of Ukraine, and we want to get them the help they need as soon as possible.”
Charity Navigator emphasized World Help’s financial credibility and transparency as the main reasons for naming it a top organization providing aid to Ukraine.
The offer is simple: $35 provides a week’s worth of food, water and other emergency aid to one refugee in Ukraine or another high-conflict area.
This isn’t World Help’s first time responding to a refugee crisis, either. In recent years, refugee relief has become a cornerstone of the organization, with emergency aid regularly sent to refugees in places like Iraq and Afghanistan.
Preparations to respond to a Russian invasion were made far in advance, enabling World Help and its donors to act quickly. Relief efforts are ongoing as the crisis unfolds.
“We’ve been preparing for a Russian invasion, but I don’t think anyone predicted an attack like this,” Cole said. “I’m proud of how quickly we were able to act, but the reality is we have no idea how the situation in Ukraine will escalate. We’re just getting started.”
