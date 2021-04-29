Tommie Jo Walker of the Smith Mountain Eagle was presented the Virginia Press Association’s Outstanding Young Sales Professional award during the association’s virtual 2020 News and Advertising Best in Show awards presentation today.
“I’m completely blown away!” Walker commented on winning the award. “Thank you to each and every one of my amazing clients who helped make this possible and making my job so incredible. I’m thankful for all the opportunities I’ve had and am so honored to receive this award!”
Walker also won first place in the Real Estate ad category and second place in the Home and Garden ad category for Smith Mountain Eagle’s circulation group.
Walker, 30, joined Womack Publishing Company three years ago, first as a salesperson for the Altavista Journal, before taking on the added responsibility of ad sales at the Times Virginian. Two years ago, she moved on to the advertising department at the Smith Mountain Eagle.
Walker has excelled in building relationships with advertisers at the Smith Mountain Eagle and its two magazines, Lake Life and Real Estate Showcase, wrote Chad Adams, the newspaper’s editor, in his nomination letter.
“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker worked with businesses to keep them on board and brought in new advertisers,” Adams said.
The sales professional also has been helping with ad sales at The Times Virginian again, in addition to her responsibilities at the Smith Mountain Eagle. Several clients heaped praise on Walker, citing her friendly demeanor, quick response and attentiveness.
“Walker is a salesperson who takes initiative and works as long as it takes to satisfy advertisers and close deals,” Adams said.
